Kyoto Animation Arsonist Case Begins Pre-Trial Proceedings on May 8

Main trial planned to be held between early September to late December

© Kyoto Animation

reported on Friday that the Kyoto District Court will start pre-trial proceedings for the arson murder case that killed 36 people and wounded 33 others aton May 8.

The three parties of the court, prosecution, and defense are planning for the main trial to take place between early September and late December. The parties will decide on the specific schedule and the number of days required for the trial at the pre-trial proceedings. The pre-trial proceedings will also discuss prior issues and evidence.

On July 18, 2019, a devastating fire broke out at Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building. A total of 70 people were inside the building at the time. In addition to the victims inside the building, a man in his 40s on his way to work in the area suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

Kyoto Prefectural Police apprehended the then 41-year-old suspect, who allegedly used gasoline to start the fire. The man allegedly bought 40 liters of gasoline in two canisters and used a cart to transport the gasoline to Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building. Japanese prosecutors formally indicted the suspect in December 2020.

Demolition work on Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building concluded in April 2020. The studio started recruiting again in July 2020.

The studio streamed a memorial video in July 2022 to mark the third anniversary of the arson attack. The studio also streamed memorial videos on the previous two anniversaries.

Source: NHK