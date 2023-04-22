My Roomie is a Dino's Moriko Mori Launches New Manga With Artist Renji Iwanami

New romantic comedy manga tells story "only adults will understand"

This year's 21st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that storywriter Moriko Mori and illustrator Renji Iwanami ( Corpo a Corpo ) will launch a new manga titled Safe Sex in the magazine's 24th issue on May 11. Iwanami stated on Twitter the manga will serialize in the weekly magazine once every two weeks after the first few chapters serialize weekly.

Mori posted a preview image of the manga on Twitter on Thursday.

The romantic comedy manga "only adults will understand" will tell a cute everyday story. The manga is a serialized version of a previous (not safe for work) one-shot published in June 2022.

The new manga is part of a slate of new manga in the magazine that will also include manga writer Aka Akasaka and illustrator Nishizawa 5mm's new manga Renai Daikō (Love Proxy), which will launch in the combined 22nd and 23rd issue on April 27.

Mori and Cota Tomimura , a married couple, launched the Gal & Dino manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in October 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally under the name My Roomie Is a Dino . The manga inspired a television anime/live-action series that premiered in April 2020.

Mori's Sayonara, High School manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered on Hulu in February 2022.