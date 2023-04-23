Taamo Ends Tsumugu to Koi ni Naru Futari Manga in May

romance about woman who doesn't socialize well launched in 2021

© Taamo, Kodansha

Tsumugu to Koi ni Naru Futari

The June issue of'smagazine announced on Monday that's(Tsumugu and the Two Who Fall in Love) manga will end in its next chapter in the magazine's July issue on May 24.

The manga centers on Tsumugi, who isn't good at socializing with others, when suddenly she moves and ends up becoming a freeloader at the house of a manga artist named Ryōtarō.

Taamo launched the manga in Dessert magazine in October 2021. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on January 13.

Taamo launched the Atsumori-kun's Bride-to-be ( Atsumori-kun no Oyome-san [←Mitei] ) manga in Dessert in May 2018, and ended the series in October 2020. The manga's sixth and final volume shipped in January 2021. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English.

Kodansha Comics is also publishing Taamo 's House of the sun. and I'm in Love and It's the End of the World manga in English.

Taamo launched a new manga titled Itoshi no Kanojo ga Kakure Otaku Datta ( My Lover is a Closet Otaku ) in Shogakukan 's Flowers magazine in December 2019, and the manga is ongoing, but is serialized irregularly. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume physically in March 2022.