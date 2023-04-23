The Savior's Book Café Story in Another World Author Launches New Manga

Reverse love fantasy manga launches on May 3

The official Twitter account of Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app announced on Thursday its spring serializations, and listed a new manga by storywriter Kyōka Izumi ( The Savior's Book Café Story in Another World ) and artist Sabinobuchi titled Mō Kyōmi ga nai to Rikon Sareta Reijō no Igai to Tanoshii Shin Seikatsu ( Surprisingly Fun New Life of a Divorced Lady Who is no Longer Interested ), which will launch on May 3. The reverse love fantasy manga is about a woman who rebuilds her life from scratch after losing everything from a sudden divorce.

Image via Manga ONE app's Twitter account © Kyōka Izumi, Sabinobuchi, Shogakukan

Izumi, Ōmiya, and Reiko Sakurada launched The Savior's Book Café Story in Another World ( Isekai ni Kyūseishu to Shite Yobaremashita ga, Arasa ni wa Muri Nanode, Hissori Book Cafe Hajimemashita. ) manga on the Ura Sunday website and Manga ONE app in July 2019. Izumi wrote the story, while Sakurada drew the art. Ōmiya is credited for coordination. The manga ended in its fifth compiled book volume in May 2022. Seven Seas licensed the manga and will release the fifth and final volume on May 16.

Izumi and Sakurada launched a separate light novel series for the story under Kadokawa 's Beans Bunko label, and Kadokawa published the third and final light novel volume in December 2021.

Source: Manga ONE app's Twitter account and website



