Toei Animation Unveils Girls Band Cry Original Anime

Project to offer animated music video, info on May 29

Toei Animation unveiled a new original anime project titled Girls Band Cry on Monday. Toei Animation post the visual below with a tagline that reads, "Toss in your anger, joy, sadness — toss all of it in."

©東映アニメーション

The new project will post an animated music video and announce more details on May 29.

Toei Animation is perhaps best known for its work in long-running anime series such as the yearly Precure magical girl series, One Piece , and classics such as Dragon Ball , Sailor Moon , Saint Seiya , and Slam Dunk . Some of its latest works include the currently airing Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure and Tōsōchū: The Great Mission .

Update: Tagline's translation corrected. Thanks, Andrew Cunningham .