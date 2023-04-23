News
Toei Animation Unveils Girls Band Cry Original Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Toei Animation unveiled a new original anime project titled Girls Band Cry on Monday. Toei Animation post the visual below with a tagline that reads, "Toss in your anger, joy, sadness — toss all of it in."
The new project will post an animated music video and announce more details on May 29.
Toei Animation is perhaps best known for its work in long-running anime series such as the yearly Precure magical girl series, One Piece, and classics such as Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, Saint Seiya, and Slam Dunk. Some of its latest works include the currently airing Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure and Tōsōchū: The Great Mission.
Update: Tagline's translation corrected. Thanks, Andrew Cunningham.
Sources: Girls Band Cry anime's website, Comic Natalie
