×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Toei Animation Unveils Girls Band Cry Original Anime

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Project to offer animated music video, info on May 29

Toei Animation unveiled a new original anime project titled Girls Band Cry on Monday. Toei Animation post the visual below with a tagline that reads, "Toss in your anger, joy, sadness — toss all of it in."

girlsbandcry
©東映アニメーション

The new project will post an animated music video and announce more details on May 29.

Toei Animation is perhaps best known for its work in long-running anime series such as the yearly Precure magical girl series, One Piece, and classics such as Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, Saint Seiya, and Slam Dunk. Some of its latest works include the currently airing Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure and Tōsōchū: The Great Mission.

Update: Tagline's translation corrected. Thanks, Andrew Cunningham.

Sources: Girls Band Cry anime's website, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum (7 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

News homepage / archives