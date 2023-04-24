Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Game's Online Beta Test Delayed

Game's online beta test originally scheduled in May

The official Twitter account of Cygames and Arc System Works ' Granblue Fantasy Versus game announced on Monday that the online beta test for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 of the new fighting game Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will be delayed from its previous schedule in May. The staff will announce a new schedule at a later date.

An Update on the Online Beta



The GBVSR online beta has been delayed from its previously scheduled May 2023 release.



We realize our community must be as disappointed as we are and offer our sincerest apologies.

An updated schedule will be posted as soon as possible.#GBVS #GBVSR pic.twitter.com/BwkVnBR3xr — グランブルーファンタジー ヴァーサス (@gbvs_official) April 24, 2023

According to the game's creative director Tetsuya Fukuhara, the game is currently experiencing stability issues during online play, and he added that staff want to "deliver as enjoyable an experience as possible" even during the beta testing.

Fukuhara also announced that the game will launch a closed pre-access beta to test the game's recent implementation of rollback netcode, and will be followed shortly by an open beta. Registration for the pre-access beta will open along with the announcement of the updated schedule.

The Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising game will release this year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam . The game will include rollback netcode and crossplay between the three platforms. The game first announced the beta test for PS5 and PS4 in March.

The game will include a battle royale mode titled "Grand Bruise Legends," as well as a new "Ultimate Skills" mechanic, which Cygames describes as an "even more powerful version of Plus Skills." Additionally, the game will include a new Dash Attack and Triple Attack mechanic. The game will feature the 24 playable characters from the previous fighting game, as well as new characters and stages, new story content, enhanced graphics, and an online lobby. New characters include Anila and Siegfried.

Arc System Works and Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy : Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, and then launched the game in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.