News
Manga Planet Adds Takako Shimura's Bloom Brothers, 15 More Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Company also licenses Ikigami to Donor, "Dear, MY GOD", more from Shodensha
Manga Planet announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the following boys-love titles from Shodensha Publishing:
- Bloom Brothers volumes 1-2 by Takako Shimura
- At 25:00, in Akasaka volume 3 by Hiroko Natsuno
- Momo and Manji volume 5 by sawa sakura
- Zetsubou ni Nake volumes 1-2 by Ryo Shinou
- Derail by Kyoko Aiba
- Androgynous by Akira Ashihara
- Fukuju to Amagami by Bibi Shikimi
- Ikigami to Donor volumes 1-2 by Hiko Yamanaka
- Ani no Koto ga Wakarimasen! by Asahi Fujiwara
- NIGHT TRAP by Yanagi Yuto
- Dear, MY GOD by Nemui Asada
- Heavenly Homesick by Atsuki Kyoyama
- Copper Red no Akuma by Haruyuki
- Yuminari by Sakaki Kuroda
- Konna hazu de wa by amida shizuku
- Udagawacho de Matteteyo. by hideyoshico
Manga Planet will announce the release dates and English titles of the new licenses at a later date.
The Manga Planet and futekiya manga subscription services are combining their libraries into a single service under the Manga Planet brand in spring 2023. The company will launch an Android and iOS application for the new combined service in summer 2023.
Source: Press release