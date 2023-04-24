Manga Planet Adds Takako Shimura's Bloom Brothers, 15 More Manga

© Shodensha Publishing

Manga Planet announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the following boys-love titles from Shodensha Publishing :

Bloom Brothers volumes 1-2 by Takako Shimura

volumes 1-2 by At 25:00, in Akasaka volume 3 by Hiroko Natsuno

volume 3 by Hiroko Natsuno Momo and Manji volume 5 by sawa sakura

volume 5 by sawa sakura Zetsubou ni Nake volumes 1-2 by Ryo Shinou

volumes 1-2 by Ryo Shinou Derail by Kyoko Aiba

by Kyoko Aiba Androgynous by Akira Ashihara

by Akira Ashihara Fukuju to Amagami by Bibi Shikimi

by Bibi Shikimi Ikigami to Donor volumes 1-2 by Hiko Yamanaka

volumes 1-2 by Ani no Koto ga Wakarimasen! by Asahi Fujiwara

by Asahi Fujiwara NIGHT TRAP by Yanagi Yuto

by Yanagi Yuto Dear, MY GOD by Nemui Asada

by Heavenly Homesick by Atsuki Kyoyama

by Atsuki Kyoyama Copper Red no Akuma by Haruyuki

by Haruyuki Yuminari by Sakaki Kuroda

by Sakaki Kuroda Konna hazu de wa by amida shizuku

by amida shizuku Udagawacho de Matteteyo. by hideyoshico

Manga Planet will announce the release dates and English titles of the new licenses at a later date.

The Manga Planet and futekiya manga subscription services are combining their libraries into a single service under the Manga Planet brand in spring 2023. The company will launch an Android and iOS application for the new combined service in summer 2023.

Source: Press release