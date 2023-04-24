Suzume Anime Film Earns US$1,670,000 in 2nd U.S. Weekend Box Office

Film ranked in 10th place in 2nd weekend

© 2022 Suzume Film Partners

Suzume

The Box Office Mojo website reported on Sunday that it is estimating's film with second-weekend earnings of US$1,670,000 in the United States, dropping from seventh to 10th place in its second weekend. The film earned an estimated US$450,000 on Friday, US$670,000 on Saturday, and US$550,000 on Sunday. The film's estimated total cumulative earnings in the United States are US$8,472,343. Box Office Mojo lists the film with a current worldwide gross of US$158,947,434.

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Sunday that the film earned US$3 million in 36 international markets over the weekend, and has a total cumulative earning of US$10.9 million. (Figures from Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment markets only.)

The film earned US$5,001,705 in its opening weekend in the U.S.

Shinkai's previous Weathering With You anime film earned an estimated total of US$5,053,773 in its first six days in the U.S. in January 2020.

Suzume opened in North America on April 14. Crunchyroll is screening the film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom began screening the film worldwide except in Asia starting on April 12. Crunchyroll is handling North American distribution, while Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment are handling distribution in Latin America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and portions of Europe. Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom are releasing the film in French- and German-speaking Europe. The film is planned to screen in 199 countries and territories.

The film has ranked at #1 on its opening day on many countries' box office charts, and is currently the highest-selling Japanese anime in China of all time, and has sold more tickets in South Korea than any other Japanese film.

The film opened in Japan at #1 on November 11, and has earned a cumulative total of 14,310,602,380 yen (about US$109 million) as of March 26, surpassing the 14.23 billion yen (about US$108 million in current conversion) lifetime Japanese box office earnings of Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You ( Tenki no Ko ). The film has thus become the 14th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the eighth highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."



Sources: Box Office Mojo (link 2), Deadline (Nancy Tartaglione)