Toyo Toyota's The Untouchable Midori-kun Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Romantic comedy about adult film actress, idol group member launched in 2020

© Toyo Toyota, Kodansha

Midori-kun ni wa Sawarenai

The June issue of'smagazine announced on Tuesday that's) manga will end in its next chapter in the magazine's July issue, which will ship on May 25.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally. The company describes the story:

Talk about meet-cutes... Misaki doesn't recognize her cute new neighbor when he comes to formally introduce herself...until he reminds her that they went to school together for years! But Midori Tachibana is no longer the awkward kid she remembers—he's the leader of Japan's hottest new idol group! But their fated meeting is cut short when he finds out she's an adult film actress...and he can't be seen with her if he's to preserve his squeaky-clean idol image! But can the chemistry between them be so easily erased? A sex-positive, sweet idol rom-com for fans of Tokyo Tarareba Girls and Ex-Enthusiasts!

Toyota launched the manga in Kiss magazine in December 2020. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on March 13.

