Final Ultraman CG Anime Season's Trailer Previews Theme Songs

The staff of Ultraman Final , the 3D CG anime of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi 's Ultraman manga unveiled the anime's trailer, which previewed the anime's opening theme song "RAYS" by artists NOILION and MIYAVI . The CG anime's staff also revealed the ending theme song "AVIATION" by Void_Chords feat. Ryohei & Foggy-D.





The anime's final season will have a worldwide Netflix debut on May 11.

M.A.O , Kōji Ishii , and Hideaki Tezuka join the cast as the characters Balkyua, Mephisto, and Daisuke Arashi, respectively.

) and) are returning to direct the final anime season.) and) are again producing the anime in 3D CG.andare returning to compose the music.

Netflix describes the anime's story:

Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman , with the legendary "Giant of Light" (光の巨人 Hikari no Kyojin) now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.

Kamiyama, Aramaki, Production I.G , and Sola Digital Arts returned from the first season for the second one.

Tatsuhisa Suzuki was slated to play the new Ultraman character Kōtarō Higashi/Ultraman Taro in the second season, but he offered to step down from the role, due to his hiatus from "all entertainment industry activities" last year. Tomoaki Maeno is voicing the character instead. Suzuki performed the opening theme songs for the first season as a member of OLDCODEX .