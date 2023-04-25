Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters Game Gets Switch Version on August 10

Game adds 2 new characters playable from start

Compile Heart announced on Tuesday that it will release its Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune Sisters vs Sisters ) game for Nintendo Switch in Japan on August 10. The game will feature two new characters to be playable from the start, Maho and Anri, as well as an expanded photo mode. The company streamed a trailer:

Idea Factory International released the game physically and digitally in the West for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on January 24.

The game launched for PS4 and PS5 in Japan on April 2022.

The game features the return of the sisters Nepgear, Uni, Rom, and Ram. This is the first game in the franchise since Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online in 2017 where these sisters have leading roles.