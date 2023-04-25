RPG Maker Unite Software Launches on April 27

Software was previously slated for April 6 launch

Developer Gotcha Gotcha Games announced on Tuesday that it will release its RPG Maker Unite software in the Unity Asset Store on April 27.

The software was previously scheduled to debut on April 6 but the development company delayed it in order "to further improve the product's quality and stability." The software was originally slated for 2022, but was delayed to spring 2023 to optimize the software to ensure proper back-end coordination with the Unity Editor.

The software will launch first on the Unity Asset Store. The Steam version is slated for release later this year with a more optimized installation process.

RPG Maker Unite will have both an English version and a Japanese version.

Gotcha Gotcha Games describes the software:

Using the highly popular Unity Engine, RPG Maker Unite is here to provide a brand new experience for users old and new! Creating the RPG of your dreams has never been better!

Kadokawa released the previous entry RPG Maker MZ ( RPG Tsukūru MZ ) on PC via Steam in August 2020.

Sources: Press release, Unity Asset Store via Gematsu



Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.