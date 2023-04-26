Detective Conan: Sunflowers of Inferno Manga Ends on May 25

Meitantei Conan: Gōka no Himawari

The June issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday thatand Jirō Maruden's manga adaptation of), the 19th film in the, will end with its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on May 25.

Abe and Maruden launched the manga in Shōnen Sunday S in December 2022.

Abe and Maruden previously drew manga adaptations of other films in the franchise . Prior to Detective Conan: Sunflowers of Inferno , the pair drew the manga adaptation of the Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ( Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan ) anime film. That manga ended in September 2022.

The Detective Conan: Sunflowers of Inferno anime film opened in Japan in April 2015.

Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine ( Meitantei Conan: Kurogane no Submarine ), the 26th anime film in the franchise , opened in Japan on April 14.