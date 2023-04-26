Makoto Fukami, Shinjirō's Kensen Hyōkyoku Manga Ends in May

Adventure manga launched in December 2021

© Makoto Fukami, Shinjirō, Square Enix

Kensen Hyōkyoku

The May issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday thatand'smanga will end in the magazine's next issue on May 25.

The manga is set on a continent ruled by the violence of blade and fist, and dominated by the hegemony of the Jian kingdom. The kingdom's third prince Sekka lives with two older brothers (with whom he does not get along), the noble hostage Suiran from the vassal country of Ren, and his childhood friend Shiraha. He receives daily training from his swordmaster Karen. One day, the Jian kingdom suffers a terrible attack from a rival power, which also brings about the appearance of Karan Hyōkyoku, the courier service of the blademaster Kokuyō. Now charged with the protection of Sekka, the prince of a fallen nation, they swear to protect him until he reaches a safe place.

Fukami and Shinjirō launched the manga in Big Gangan in December 2021. Square Enix published the manga's second compiled book volume in November 2022.

Fukami is best known for the script for the Psycho-Pass anime and the writer for the Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka manga, alongside artist Seigo Tokiya . Fukami also wrote the script of the 2016 Berserk anime series, the revisions TV anime, the 2019 Blade of the Immortal anime, and the 2022 Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall anime. Most recently, he is the head writer on the ongoing Heavenly Delusion anime, and is penning the screenplay on the upcoming Psycho-Pass Providence anime film. Fukami, with writer Norimitsu Kaihō , and artist Etorouji Shiono recently ended the Deep Insanity: Nirvana manga on March 25. Fukami and Takuya Fujima will launch the Takuaka! manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine on Friday.

Shinjirō ended his 13-volume Taboo Tattoo manga in June 2017. Yen Press is publishing the manga in North America. The manga inspired a 12-episode anime adaptation that premiered in 2016, and Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

Shinjirō ended his 14-volume manga adaptation of Gen Urobuchi and Type-Moon 's Fate/Zero light novel series in May 2017. The series received an extra chapter in June 2017. Dark Horse Comics is publishing the manga in North America.