Silver Nina's Itokatsu Launches Tonari no Little Witch Manga on May 25

The June issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Action manga revealed on Tuesday that Itokatsu will launch a new manga titled Tonari no Little Witch (The Little Witch By My Side) in the magazine's next issue on May 25.

© Itokatsu, Futabasha

The manga centers on Sakura, a serious-minded woman in college who lives with a British girl named Penelope, who seems to have just mysteriously moved in one day.

Itokatsu launched the Silver Nina manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in 2012 and ended it in August 2019. The manga had an "epilogue story" that debuted in the magazine in September 2019. The manga has 15 volumes. Crunchyroll released the manga digitally as it serialized in Japan.

Itokatsu launched the Mitsuba-kun wa Aniyome-san to. manga in Manga Action in April 2020, and ended it in March 2022 with four volumes.