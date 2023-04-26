The Duke of Death and His Maid Creator Inoue Reveals New Manga's Title, May 9 Launch

Kimi no Katana ga Oreru Made is Bakumatsu period romantic comedy

The combined 22nd and 23rd issue of Shogakukan 's Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga author Inoue 's upcoming new manga will debut in Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry manga on May 9 with the title Kimi no Katana ga Oreru Made - Tsukimiya Matsuri no Koigataki (Until Your Sword Breaks - Matsuri Tsukimiya's Romantic Troubles).

© Koharu Inoue, Shogakukan

The manga will be a romantic comedy set in Edo during the Bakumatsu period.

Inoue launched The Duke of Death and His Maid manga in October 2017 in Sunday Webry, and ended the series in May 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in July 2022. Seven Seas is publishing the manga in English. The company published the manga's fifth volume on March 21.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in July 2021, and aired for 12 episodes. A sequel was announced in the anime's final episode. The anime's staff later confirmed that the sequel is a second season that will premiere in July.