The Super Mario Bros. Movie Gets Screenings in Japanese in N. America

Screenings start on April 28, same day film opens in Japan

The official Twitter account for The Super Mario Bros. Movie announced on Tuesday that the film will get special screenings in Japanese in North American theaters, for a limited time starting on April 28, the same day it opens in Japan. Theaters are listing that the film is screening with no English subtitles.

© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios

The film will screen in Japanese at the following locations:

Honolulu, HI: Consolidated Theatres Ward

Los Angeles, CA: AMC Del Amo 18

Del Amo 18 Los Angeles, CA: AMC Orange 30

Orange 30 Los Angeles, CA: AMC Burbank 16

Burbank 16 Seattle, WA: Cinemark Lincoln Square Cinemas

Lincoln Square Cinemas Toronto, ON: Yonge-Dundas Cineplex Cinemas

New York, NY: AMC Empire 25

Empire 25 San Francisco, CA: AMC Mercado 20

Mercado 20 San Francisco, CA: AMC Metreon 16

Metreon 16 Vancouver, BC: SilverCity Riverport Cinemas

The Japanese dub cast members are:

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5. The film earned US$31,702,735 in its opening day in the U.S., and US$204,630,730 in its first five days in the U.S. (the film opened on a Wednesday, and thus had a five-day opening frame).

The film earned an estimated US$14,200,000 on Friday, US$25,900,000 on Saturday, and US$18,130,000 on Sunday. The film's estimated total cumulative earnings in the United States are US$434,329,610. The film topped the U.S. chart again in its third weekend. Box Office Mojo lists the film with a current worldwide gross of US$871,836,610.

The film is the current highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film has surpassed Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train to become the second-highest-grossing animated film worldwide since 2019, behind Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru at US$942.5 million. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.

Deadline puts the movie's estimated US$377,628,865 opening worldwide as the highest-earning all-time worldwide opening for an animated film, beating Frozen II . ( Frozen II opened over a regular three-day frame, as opposed to The Super Mario Bros. Movie 's five-day frame.) The film also has the biggest all-time opening for a video game film adaptation, the biggest domestic and worldwide openings of 2023 so far, and the second-biggest all-time domestic opening for an animated film.

The film is now the #1 film of 2023 in 31 international markets including Australia, Germany, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K. and Ireland. It is also the top studio animation or family title since 2019 in France, Italy, Mexico, Central America, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru, and Bolivia.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel . The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.

Other cast members include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet , who has voiced Mario and many other Nintendo characters in games, also voices "surprise cameos" in the film.

Illumination founder Chris Meledandri co-produced the film with Super Mario Bros. creator Shigeru Miyamoto . Meledandri stated that Miyamoto was "front and center in the creation of this film" and noted that the "original creative voice" is often absent from Hollywood film adaptations.

Nintendo announced in February 2018 that Universal Studios ' subsidiary Illumination Entertainment ( Despicable Me , Minions , Sing ) had begun planning the animated film. Both Nintendo and Universal Pictures funded the project, and Universal Pictures is distributing the film worldwide.