Udon Entertainment Licenses Team Phoenix Crossover Manga for Osamu Tezuka Characters

Udon Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Team Phoenix , Spanish artist Kenny Ruiz 's manga based on various characters of Osamu Tezuka 's works. The company will launch the first 200-page volume in November, and it will release new volumes every two months.

Image courtesy of Udon Entertainment

Ruiz ( Telémaco, Dos Espadas ) launched the manga in collaboration with Tezuka Productions in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in June 2021.

In the manga's story, a robot alliance rules over 90% of the universe. The knight Sapphire is troubled over the pain of non-robots, and she makes a decision, for a new future.

Tezuka was a prolific manga artist who drew numerous influential works, including Astro Boy , Jungle Emperor Leo , Black Jack , Princess Knight , Dororo , and Phoenix , among many others. These works would go on to inspire following generations in manga storytelling and art, which would earn him the moniker "The God of Manga." Equally significant is his founding of the Mushi Production studio, where he would helm the production of anime adaptations of much of his manga, and other original productions. Perhaps most significant of these was Astro Boy , based on Tezuka's manga, which became Japan's first half-hour animated series. The show pioneered animation techniques and production methods that gave rise to the earliest aesthetics and styles of television anime.

Source: Press release