Philippou Brothers in Talks to Direct Legendary's Street Fighter Film

Danny, Michael Philippou helmed this summer's Talk to Me horror film

Street Fighter

Entertainment news source The Hollywood Reporter posted on Thursday that brothers Danny and Michael Philippou are in "final negotations" to direct's planned live-action film adaptation of'sfighting game series.

The brothers recently directed the Talk to Me horror film, which debuted in the Adelaide Film Festival in October 2022, and in the Sundance Film Festival on January 22 earlier this year, to critical acclaim. The film will open in the United States on July 28. The brothers are also known for running the RackaRacka amateur horror comedy YouTube channel.

Legendary Entertainment acquired the film and television rights to Street Fighter earlier this month, and will work with CAPCOM on future projects.

The game series inspired a live-action film in 1994 starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia, Ming-Na Wen , Damian Chapa, Kylie Minogue, and Wes Studi. Hyde Park Entertainment produced a separate spinoff titled Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li starring Kristin Kreuk in 2009.

Machinima produced the Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist and Street Fighter: Resurrection live-action series. Machinima released the first series on its YouTube channel in May 2014, and Funimation licensed the series for release in North America. Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc in October 2014. Machinima released the second series on Verizon's go90 streaming service in March-April 2016. A Street Fighter: World Warrior television series was originally planned in 2018.

Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie adapted CAPCOM 's video game Super Street Fighter II in 1994. Discotek Media released the film on DVD in December 2015, and on Blu-ray Disc in October 2016. The franchise has also inspired several other anime and animated series.

The Street Fighter 6 fighting game (pictured above right) will launch on June 2 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Street Fighter V launched in February 2016 in North America and Europe for PS4 and PC via Steam .

