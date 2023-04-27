Suzume Film to End Theatrical Run in Japan After 6 Months

Film has sold 10.95 million tickets for 14.52 billion yen after 167 days

© 2022 Suzume Film Partners

Suzume

's film will end its run in Japanese theaters on May 27. It has sold 10.95 million tickets for 14.52 billion yen (about US$108 million) as of Tuesday, April 26, its 167th day in the Japanese box office. The film has surpassed 14.23 billion yen (about US$106 million) earnings of Shinkai's previous film

The film earned a cumulative total of 14,310,602,380 yen (about US$109 million) as of March 26, surpassing the 14.23 billion yen (about US$108 million in current conversion) lifetime Japanese box office earnings of his previous film Weathering With You ( Tenki no Ko ). The film has thus become the 14th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the eighth highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan.

The film opened in Japan at #1 on November 11. It opened in North America on April 14. Crunchyroll is screening the film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. The film earned US$5,001,705 in its opening weekend in the U.S.

The film has ranked at #1 on its opening day on many countries' box office charts, and is currently the highest-selling Japanese anime in China of all time, and has sold more tickets in South Korea than any other Japanese film.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."



Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web