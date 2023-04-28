News
Aniplex, Fahrenheit 213 Announce Murder Mystery Paradox: Fifteen Years of Summer Game
posted on by Alex Mateo
Aniplex and Fahrenheit 213 announced on Friday a new visual novel titled Murder Mystery Paradox: Fifteen Years of Summer (Murder Mystery Paradox Kono Hito Natsu no Jūgonen) for PC via Steam for release this year.
The companies describe the game:
August, 2004. Shikinejima — a secluded island that only a few hundred people call home.
Fifteen-year-old Itsuki Amazawa has come to visit the island for the very first time. At his adoptive mother's childhood home, he and his newly met cousins pass the summer days in peace and quiet.
That is, until Itsuki learns the truth about the island...
Strange incidents known to the locals as "Shikinejima Vanishings" have been occurring around the island. And deeply entangled in these puzzling happenings are people that Itsuki holds dear.
Will he be able to uncover the truth and save those he cares about?
In the game, players investigate to solve the mystery of incidents around the island. However, the player's character is also a suspect.
Yōsuke Shiokawa (Fate/Grand Order) is producing the game. Ayako Nakao is directing. Rin Satо̄ Rudolph Lawrence no Tsuioku) is writing the script. Yuki Moriyama (Ajin) is designing the characters. Cher Watanabe (The Prince of Tennis) is composing the music.
Aniplex and Fahrenheit 213 teased the game earlier this month with the words "MM Paradox."
Source: Murder Mystery Paradox game's website