Ken Terasato's The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey Manga Ends in May

© Ken Terasato, Rokusyou Usuawagi, Kadokawa

The June issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that Ken Terasato's) manga, the adaptation of's light novel of the same title, will end in the magazine's next issue on May 25.

Terasato launched the manga in Monthly Comp Ace in March 2022. Usuawagi is credited for the original story, and sime is credited for the original character design. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2022, and will release the second volume on June 26.

Yen Press licensed the manga under its Ize Press label, and will release it this fall. Yen Press describes the story:

Setsuna Sugimoto's life is forever changed when he's summoned to another world to be a hero. Changed for the worse, that is, as he's quickly tossed aside because of his weak constitution. Fortunately, a former hero named Kyle gives Setsuna another chance at life by passing on his knowledge and strength. Thus, Setsuna embarks on a journey to experience this incredible new world.

Usuawagi launched the light novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2010. Kadokawa published the first volume of the series in October 2020, and the fourth volume on March 3.

Source: Monthly Comp Ace June issue



