Live-Action Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games Series' Trailer Reveals Theme Song, Additional Cast

The staff of the live-action series adaptation of Eri Ejima 's Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games ( Tai Ari Deshita: Ojō-sama wa Kakutō Game Nante Shinai ) manga revealed on Wednesday a trailer and additional cast members for Kuromi Girls' Academy students. The video reveals and previews the theme song "Seishun Wo Kirisaku Hado" by Atarashii Gakkо̄ no Leaders.

Newly announced cast members include:

Aina Yamada as Morino Fujinomiya

Mei Tanaka as Hana Ichinose

as Hana Ichinose Mone Akitani as Natsume Sakisaka

Myra Arai as Makoto Kamijо̄

Asuka Kawatoko as Yumeko Mamiya

© NTT DOCOMO, Inc.

© NTT DOCOMO, Inc.

Mizuki Kayashima as Aya Mitsuki

Ririka Tanabe as Mio Yorue

Akana Ikeda as Yū Inui

Riko Nagase as Tamaki Ichinose

The series' cast includes:

Ryoma Ouchida is directing the series, and Anna Kawahara is writing the script.

The series will premiere on May 19 at 12:00 p.m. JST on streaming service Lemino , and will have eight episodes.

The series features footage from CAPCOM 's Street Fighter V: Championship Edition game.

Ejima launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in January 2020. Kadokawa published the fifth compiled book volume in October 2022.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kuromi Girls' Academy is a refined, elegant school that expects the very best in deportment from its young ladies. Aya got into this peerless rich-girls' institution on a scholarship, and hopes to grow as lovely as her fellow student and idol Shirayui. But Shirayui hides a terrible secret: she's a trash-talking, combo-chaining, newbie-stomping, ruthless hardcore gamer! Could a mutual indulgence in no-holds-barred video game combat grow into a deeper rapport between these two girls?

Seven Seas will release the manga's fifth volume on May 23.

The manga is also inspiring an anime.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.