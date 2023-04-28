Manga Up! Adds Restaurant to Another World, A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! Manga

Both manga available this month

Manga UP! announced on Wednesday that it will begin releasing two new manga from Yen Press this month:

Image courtesy of Manga Up!

Isekai Shokudō

Restaurant to Another World

Title:Manga Creators:Release Date: April 29 at 12:00 a.m. JST/11:00 a.m. EDTSummary: By all appearances, Western Restaurant Nekoya is a normal restaurant serving normal people—but unbeknownst to the regulars, it also attracts an alternative clientele. Every Saturday, all manner of fantastical beings come to dine, and what is familiar fare to humans can be downright exotic for visitors from beyond. To these customers, Nekoya is known by a different name:

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in 2016, and ended in 2019. The manga has four compiled book volumes, and Yen Press published all four volumes.



Image courtesy of Manga Up!

A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!

Title:Manga Creator:Release Date: April 30 at 12:00 a.m. JST/11:00 a.m. EDTSummary: Rookie teacher Haruaki Abe is as cowardly as they come. It's hard enough for him to handle human students without whimpering-and now he's going to be teaching at a school full of monsters?! It's a classroom of horrors for Haruaki, as his mischievous students use every means at their disposal to prank him! Will this poor teacher be able to get his group of ghouls under control, or is this class destined for failure?

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2014, and is ongoing. Square Enix published the manga's 14th volume in December 2022. Yen Press published the 12th volume in December 2022.



Source: Email correspondence



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.