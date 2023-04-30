Love Live! School Idol Festival ALL STARS Game Ends Service on June 30

Smartphone rhythm game launched in 2019

The official Twitter account for thesmartphone game announced on Sunday that the game will end service on June 30 at 4:00 p.m. JT (3:00 a.m. EDT). Thegame series will then be consolidated into the game , which just launched in Japan earlier this month.

The Love Live! School Idol Festival ALL STARS game's in-game currency Star Gems, Sets and All Stars Passes are no longer available for purchase as of April 30 at 3:00 p.m. JT (2:00 a.m. EDT).

Love Live! School Idol Festival ALL STARS launched in Japan in September 2019, and launched globally in February 2020 as a new version of the Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game. The game contained the new Love Live! characters from the then-recently debuted Nijigasaki High School Idol Club idol group, and ran its story concurrently alongside the original Love Live! School Idol Festival .

The previous Love Live! School Idol Festival game ended service on March 31, just 16 days before the 10th anniversary of the game's release in Japan. The smartphone rhythm game launched alongside the franchise 's first television anime in 2013, and told additional side stories and character-focused stories not seen in the anime. The game was primarily a rhythm game in which players tap the screen in time to on-screen prompts based on songs from the Love Live! franchise . The game launched overseas in 2014. It had since spawned the Love Live! School Idol Festival ~Afterschool Activity~ arcade game in 2016, and the arcade game in turn was ported to the PlayStation 4 console in 2021.