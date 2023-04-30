Season 1 premiered in October 2022

The official website for the television anime of Mameko Mamekichi 's Mamekichi Mameko NEET no Nichijō ( Mameko Mamekichi 's Daily NEET Life) manga unveiled a promotional video and a new visual for the anime's second season on Monday. The video reveals the second season's May 17 premiere date on Fuji TV . The anime's second season was announced on April 3.

The anime will have a returning cast and staff. The anime's first season premiered in October 2022 within Fuji TV 's Pop UP! program in the same midday weekday timeslot, but that program ended in December 2022. The first season's second half premiered on January 11 on the new Poka Poka program on Fuji TV . (A new episode airs every Monday and Wednesday, before streaming for one week only in Japan on the YouTube , FOD, TVer and GYAO! services right after its broadcast.)

Mamekichi publishes the autobiographical essay manga on their blog. The manga chronicles Mamekichi's NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) life with the dog Komachi, and the cats Tabi, Simba, and Melo.

The cast includes:

Satoshi Kuwabara ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , Adachi and Shimamura , Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Production. Wataru Chihara is designing the characters, while Makoto Nagao is credited as the sub-character designer. Yoshimi Sakai is the art director, while Yumi Aburaya is the color key artist. Hiroshi Onishi is the compositing director of photography, while Wataru Uchida is editing. Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director.

The manga also inspired a live-action mini-series adaptation that debuted in 2021.