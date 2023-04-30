×
News
Manga UP Launches Taku Kawamura's False Child Manga in English

posted on by Adriana Hazra
My Clueless First Friend creator launched latest manga on November 22

© Taku Kawamura, Square Enix
Square Enix's Manga UP! website launched Taku Kawamura's False Child manga in English on Sunday.

Manga UP! describes the story:

Imagine if a child who had passed away suddenly reappeared, looking exactly as she did before. But what if it was all the doing of a shapeshifting tanuki? This isn't a reunion. She isn't real. And yet, her parents cling to the bittersweet lie.

Experience a poignant tale of loss and longing from the author of "My Clueless First Friend".

Kawamura launched the manga in Square Enix's Gangan Joker! magazine on November 22. Square Enix shipped the first compiled volume of the manga on March 22.

Kawamura launched My Clueless First Friend (Jijou wo Shiranai Tenkousei ga Guigui Kuru.) in Square Enix's Gangan Joker magazine in May 2018. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2018, and shipped the 14th volume on March 22. Square Enix Manga & Books published the first volume in English on March 7, and will publish the second volume on June 6. The manga received an anime adaptation that premiered on April 9.

