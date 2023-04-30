Master Detective Archives: Rain Code Game's Character Trailer Highlights Amaterasu Corporation

Amaterasu Corporation Peacemakers' cast members introduced

Spike Chunsoft and Too Kyo Games began streaming a character trailer for the Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Enigma Archives Rain Code/Chō Tantei Jikenbo Rain Code) game on Thursday. The video highlights the Amaterasu Corporation.

The cast members for the Amaterasu Corporation Peacemakers are:

Landon McDonald as Seth Burroughs

as Seth Burroughs Kane Jungbluth-Murry as Dominic Fulltank

as Dominic Fulltank Brenna Larsen as Guillaume Hall

Jenny Yokobori as Martina Electro

as Martina Electro Howard Wang as Yomi Hellsmile

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch on June 30.

Cast members portraying the World Detective Organization include:

The initial prints of the physical copies of the game will include a voucher code for a bonus digital novel written by Yoichiro Koizumi . Both the Standard Edition and Mysteriful Limited Edition of the game will include the voucher code for the prequel novel to the game.

Nintendo describes the game:

A brand new dark fantasy detective action game from the minds behind the Danganronpa series! Yuma, an amnesiac detective-in-training, and Shinigami, the spirit haunting him, tackle unsolved mysteries in a strange city caged by unending rain. Master Detectives vs. Megacorporation A city of rain is gripped by innumerable unsolved mysteries, under the complete control of a megacorporation. Master Detectives from around the world, each possessing unique powers, must rise to the challenge of uncovering the truth. With Shinigami by his side, Yuma joins the investigation as a trainee of the detective agency. Travel freely within the fully 3D environment of the city to gather evidence and testimonies. Enter the Mystery Labyrinth, a unique and offbeat puzzle-solving experience! As the investigation progresses, a realm known as the Mystery Labyrinth will appear, creating a path toward the truth. Once inside however, the mysteries shrouding the case materialize as gimmicks and traps, lying in wait to consume Yuma. The rules of reality don't apply here: delve into the ever-changing Mystery Labyrinth and get to heart of the case. But that's not all! Monstrous Mystery Phantoms will do whatever it takes to prevent Yuma from reaching the truth. Dodge their barrage of lies and slash the contradictions to pieces with the Solution Blade!

The new "dark fantasy mystery" game reunites the main staff of the Danganronpa games, including scenario writer Kazutaka Kodaka , composer Masafumi Takada , and designer Rui Komatsuzaki .

Source: Press release