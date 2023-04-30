The Vampire Dies in No Time Manga Creator Itaru Bonnoki Goes on Hiatus

Bonnoki to return "once he is able to eat aWhopper"

Manga creatorannounced on his official Twitter account on Wednesday that he will go on hiatus to rest for a while, and added that he will return "oncestomach is healed andable to eat aWhopper."

Bonnoki's The Vampire Dies in No Time ( Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu ) manga is on a one-month hiatus from March 30 to April 27, and is scheduled to resume on May 11. The manga took three breaks last year, several of which were due to Bonnoki's health.

Bonnoki and Nata Ōkura recently launched the manga adaptation of Xemono's Needy Streamer Overload game titled Needy Girl Overdose: Run with My Sick (the manga uses the game's original Japanese title) on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website on March 21.

As of writing, there are no announcements whether The Vampire Dies in No Time manga will resume serialization as scheduled, or if Needy Girl Overdose: Run with My Sick manga will also go on hiatus, because of Bonnoki's hiatus announcement.

Bonnoki launched the The Vampire Dies in No Time ( Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu ) manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's 25th compiled book volume on May 8.

The anime adaptation's first season premiered in Japan in October 2021 and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The first season had 12 episodes. The second season premiered on January 9. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll .

The manga is inspiring a "hyper casual game" app temporarily titled Sugu Shinu! (Die Instantly!) for iOS and Android in 2023. The game app will also release in English overseas.