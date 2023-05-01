Bushiroad Establishes New Company for New IP

©Bushiroad

announced last week that it is splitting its consolidated subsidiaryto establish a new companyWorks on July 3.Works will be in charge of publishing magazines and books, planning and operating comic websites, and creating new intellectual property (IP).

Bushiroad will also transfer Bushiroad Well-Be, its subsidiary that owns fitness clubs. Takashi Oba, president of Bushiroad Well-Be will purchase the subsidiary for an undisclosed price.

Takaaki Kidani founded Bushiroad in 2007. The company owns a number of cross-media franchises, some of which originate from its card games. Bushiroad 's Cardfight!! Vanguard and Future Card Buddyfight series have both inspired long-running television anime series, and its Luck & Logic card game inspired two television anime series. Bushiroad also owns the Weiß Schwarz anime crossover card game. The company owns the Tantei Opera Milky Holmes franchise , as well as the BanG Dream! franchise , both of which have television anime series. The company owns the Revue Starlight franchise , and both BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight have active smartphone games. Additionally, the company owns the New Japan Pro Wrestling promotion.

Bushiroad established Bushiroad Creative in 2015 to plan, develop, and sell merchandise.

Kidani is stepping down as the BanG Dream! franchise 's executive producer.