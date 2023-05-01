Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 2 Anime's English Dub Premieres, Reveals Cast

©VANGUARD will+Dress

The official channel for thebegan streaming the English dub for the second season of theanime on Friday. New dubbed episodes will stream weekly.revealed the Englishcast on Thursday:

The anime premiered on TV Aichi , TV Tokyo , the official Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel, Amazon Prime Video , U-NEXT , and d Anime Store in Japan on January 14. Crunchyroll and HIDIVE streamed the season.

Idol group Strawberry Prince performed the second season's opening theme song "Accelerate." In addition, Strawberry Prince members Rinu and Satomi voiced the characters Reno Akai and Tenma Sakurai, respectively.

The anime's first season premiered on the TV Tokyo , TV Aichi , and TV Osaka channels in July 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired.

"Season 3" will premiere in July 2023.

Ryūtarō Suzuki is the series' new director, taking over from Ken Mori , who is now in a chief director position. Satoshi Nakamura is in charge of the series scripts, replacing Mori and Natsuko Takahashi . Tomokatsu Nagasaku is the character designer alongside Hiroyuki Saita , and is now also a chief animation director alongside Ga Young Park and Hatsuhi Yoshitake ( Hiroyuki Saita is no longer chief animation director). Hiroyuki Oguri is the unit animation director. Osamu Masayama is the art advisor. Yuushi Koshida is credited for 3D CG. Hikari Komiya is credited for color setting. All other main staff members return from the previous anime.

The new anime features 16 fighters chosen from all over the country to compete against each other in the Deluxe tournament.

Bushroad will produce up to nine seasons for the current "D Series" of the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime. The D Series, which refers to both the latest product line for the card game and the anime series, is slated to continue until December 2025.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's first two seasons launched the D Series in April 2021. The most recent Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime's first season is considered the third overall season of the D Series, while its second season is be the fourth overall. The anime's "Season 3," which will be the D Series' fifth season, will premiere in July 2023. The series' sixth season is scheduled to begin around early 2024, and the seventh season is slated for a mid-2024 premiere. The eighth season will debut around early 2025, and the ninth season will finish the D Series starting around the middle of 2025.

Quily launched a new manga based on the anime titled Cardfight!! Vanguard Youth Quake in Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine in June 2022.