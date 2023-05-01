×
News
Kodansha Reveals Hundred Note Detective Project With Anime, Manga, Events

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Story is set in crime-ridden Tokyo with 100 detective teams

Kodansha announced on Monday Hundred Note, a new multimedia project which will have a YouTube anime, manga, and events. The project is set in the year 20XX in Tokyo City, now known as a city of criminals. Here, 100 detectives and their assistants clash in a battle of wits against criminals, with a three-man team of a detective and his two assistants forming a "House" that solves crimes.

The teaser trailer above features music by Masaru Yokoyama (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans A3!) and Kana Hashiguchi (The Tale of the Outcasts, A3!).

The project will release an anime video on its official YouTube channel on May 15, featuring the Houses Hawk Eyes and Swallow Tail, plus the Snake Pit team of thieves which shares their worldview.

hundrednote_visual01
© Kodansha
hundrednote_visual02
© Kodansha

The artist misa drew the second visual above.

The Houses and their respective illustrators are as follows:

Hawk Eyes (illustration by Akiakane)
hawkeyes
© Kodansha
Swallow Tail (illustration by Suō)
swallowtail
© Kodansha
Ugly Duck (illustration by TCB)
uglyduck
© Kodansha
Night Owl (illustration by Keigo Maki)
nightowl
© Kodansha
Crown Crane (illustration by Jinkei)
crown-crane
© Kodansha

Sources: PR Times, Mainchi Shimbun's Mantan Web

