Netflix Adds Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc Anime

Anime's Mugen Train Arc began streaming on January 21

©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen

Netflix began streaming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, on January 21. Netflix is also is streaming the anime's first season.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc premiered in October 2021. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen ) television anime, the most recent in the series, premiered on April 9 at 11:55 p.m. JST on Fuji TV with a one-hour special. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs and will also produce dubs for the anime in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the film.