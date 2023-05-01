News
Right Stuf COO Christine Morgan Leaves Right Stuf/Crunchyroll
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
In an email sent to Crunchyroll staff and shared with Anime News Network, anime retailer Right Stuf vice president and chief operating officer Christine Morgan has left Right Stuf and Crunchyroll as of March 31. Her LinkedIn profile lists her as working in Right Stuf from July 2014 to April 2023.
ANN reached out to Crunchyroll for comment, but Crunchyroll declined to comment.
Former Right Stuf president and co-founder Shawne Kleckner also left the company on December 14 last year. Crunchyroll announced in August 2022 that it has acquired Right Stuf to expand its eCommerce service. Kleckner and the Right Stuf team then joined Crunchyroll's Emerging Businesses organization, led by Terry Li.
Kleckner's friend Todd Ferson launched Right Stuf initially as a shell company to purchase telescopes at wholesale prices. (At that point, the company's name was still spelled as "The Right Stuff," a reference to the film of the same name.) Ferson and Kleckner then renamed the company to Right Stuf in 1987, after the company acquired its first anime license Astro Boy.
Sources: Email correspondence, Christine Morgan's LinkedIn profile