Right Stuf COO Christine Morgan Leaves Right Stuf/Crunchyroll

Vice president, COO has been with company since 2014

© 1997 - 2023 Right Stuf, Inc.

Right Stuf

Right Stuf

Crunchyroll

Right Stuf

In an email sent tostaff and shared with, anime retailervice president and chief operating officer Christine Morgan has leftandas of March 31. Her LinkedIn profile lists her as working infrom July 2014 to April 2023.

ANN reached out to Crunchyroll for comment, but Crunchyroll declined to comment.

Former Right Stuf president and co-founder Shawne Kleckner also left the company on December 14 last year. Crunchyroll announced in August 2022 that it has acquired Right Stuf to expand its eCommerce service. Kleckner and the Right Stuf team then joined Crunchyroll 's Emerging Businesses organization, led by Terry Li.

Kleckner's friend Todd Ferson launched Right Stuf initially as a shell company to purchase telescopes at wholesale prices. (At that point, the company's name was still spelled as "The Right Stuff ," a reference to the film of the same name.) Ferson and Kleckner then renamed the company to Right Stuf in 1987, after the company acquired its first anime license Astro Boy .

Sources: Email correspondence, Christine Morgan's LinkedIn profile