5th Moriarty the Patriot Stage Musical Reveals Visuals

Musical runs in Osaka from August 24-27, Tokyo from September 1-10

The official website for the stage musicals of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Moriarty the Patriot ( Yūkoku no Moriarty ) manga revealed on Tuesday character visuals for the upcoming fifth musical titled Musical Yūkoku no Moriarty Op.5 -Saigo no Jiken- (The Final Problem). The musical is scheduled to run at Mielparque Hall in Osaka from August 24-27 and The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from September 1-10.

The cast, which features returning members, includes (pictured above from left to right):

Shōgo Suzuki as William James Moriarty

Ryō Hirano as Sherlock Holmes

Hidetoshi Kubota as Albert James Moriarty

Ikkei Yamamoto as Louis James Moriarty

Yuki Izawa as Sebastian Moran

Ryoki Nagae as Fred Porlock

Seshiru Daigo as James Bond

Kenta Kamakari as John H. Watson

Kanon Nanaki as Miss Hudson

Shun Takagi as George Lestrade

Masakazu Nemoto as Mycroft Holmes

Hideyuki Nishimori is returning to direct and write the script, and Tadasuke is again composing the music.

The musical and corresponding arc in the manga are named after the Japanese translation for the title of the Sherlock Holmes story that introduced Moriarty in 1893.

The franchise 's first stage musical ran in Tokyo and Osaka in May 2019. The second musical, The British Empire's Scandal, ran in Tokyo and Osaka in July-August 2020. The third musical, The Phantom of Whitechapel, ran in Tokyo and Kyoto in August 2021. The fourth musical, The Two Criminals, ran in Osaka and Tokyo from January-February.

Takeuchi and Miyoshi's manga ended its first part with the "Valley of Fellows" arc, named after Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's fourth and final Sherlock Holmes novel The Valley of Fear, in Jump SQ. magazine on December 2.

Takeuchi and Miyoshi debuted the manga in Jump SQ. in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. Shueisha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on February 3. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2020, and the second half premiered in April 2021. The show had a total of 24 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .