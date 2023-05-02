Age 12 Manga Creator Nao Maita Launches New Series in July

© Nao Maita, Shogakukan

The eighth and final compiled book volume (seen right) of's(Adults Don't Understand.) manga revealed on April 26 that Maita will launch a new manga series in the August issue of'smagazine on July 3. The announcement teases romance in the new series.

Maita launched the Otona wa Wakattekurenai. manga in Ciao in December 2019, and ended it on March 3. The manga centers on a girl named Tsumugi who enters a private school for high-class families, and has a fated encounter that will change her life.

Maita ended her Age 12 ( 12-Sai. ) manga in the magazine in October. Maita launched the manga in 2012, and the series ended in October 2019. The manga received a 20th volume that includes new stories set after the characters graduate from elementary school and move on to junior high. The manga won Best Children's Manga at the 64th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2019.

Age 12 inspired the 12-Sai: Chiccha na Mune no Tokimeki ( Age 12 : A Little Heart-Pounding) television anime in 2016, two original video anime series, and a live-action DVD special.