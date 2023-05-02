News
Manga UP Launches 'My Housemate Sano-kun Is Just My Editor!' Manga in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga launched in Square Enix's Gangan Online website in September 2021
Square Enix's Manga UP! website launched Nozomi Uda's My Housemate Sano-kun Is Just My Editor! (Dōkyonin no Sano-kun wa Tadano Yūnōna Tantō Henshū Desu) manga in English on Tuesday.
Manga UP! describes the story:
Shinomiya Teiichiro is a prolific, workaholic novelist who is too consumed with writing to take care of himself. To prevent him from neglecting his well-being, his editor, Sano Satoru, moves in with him. But when the calm and collected Shinomiya finds himself flustered by Sano's constant presence and good looks, he begins to question their relationship. After all, Sano is just his editor, isn't he?!
Uda launched the manga in Square Enix's Gangan Online website in September 2021. Square Enix shipped the third compiled volume of the manga on April 12.
Uda's Tanaka-kun is Always Listless manga series launched on the Gangan Online website in 2013 and ended it in July 2019. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in April 2016.
Source: Email correspondence