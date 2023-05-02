Miyuki Miyabe's Mishimaya Henchō Hyaku Monogatari Novels Get Manga Adaptation

Kadokawa 's Comic Bridge manga publication website published the first chapter of Fukusuke Miyamoto 's manga adaptation of Miyuki Miyabe 's Mishimaya Henchō Hyaku Monogatari (Mishimaya's Strange Ghost Stories) novels last Wednesday.

© KADOKAWA CORPORATION, Fukusuke Miyamoto, Miyuki Miwabe

The novel's story is about a girl named Ochika, who closed her heart after an incident at her parent's house. She currently lives with her uncle and his wife, who runs the Mishimaya bag shop in Edo. The mysterious stories of the people who visit the store stir something in Ochika's heart.

Kadokawa published the first edition of the novel series in April 2012, and the eighth edition in July 2022.

Miyabe published the two-volume The Book of Heroes ( Eiyū no Sho ) novel in June 2012. Viz Media published the novels in English through its Haikasoru imprint. Miyabe launched the novels' sequel titled The Gate of Sorrows ( Hitan no Mon ) in January 2015, and Viz Media 's Haikasoru imprint also published the novel in English in August 2016.

Gonzo adapted Miyabe's 1999 Brave Story serialized novel into an anime film in 2006. Viz published Miyabe's Brave Story novel in North America in 2007. Yoichiro Ono adapted the novel into a manga in 2004. Mariner Books translated and released her All She Was Worth ( Kasha ) novel in North America in 1999, and Kodansha USA also released Crossfire , Shadow Family , The Devil's Whisper , and The Sleeping Dragon novels in North America.

Viz released Miyabe's The Book of Heroes and Ico: Castle in the Mist novels, as well as her Apparitions: Ghosts of Old Edo horror story collection, through its Haikasoru imprint.

Miyamoto launched the Ogamiya Yokochō Tenmatsuki manga in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in 2002. Ichijinsha published the manga's first compiled book volume in 2003, and its 27th and final volume in 2017.

Sources: Comic Bridge's Twitter account, Comic Walker