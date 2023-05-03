Gundam Gets Gundam Wearwolf U.C. Spinoff Manga

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine revealed on April 26 that the Gundam franchise will have a new spinoff manga set in the original Universal Century (U.C.) timeline titled Mobile Suit Gundam Wearwolf ( Kidō Senshi Gundam Wearwolf ). The manga will debut in the magazine's next issue. Yasushi Shigenobu ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime series composition) is writing the scenario, with Kei Itō ( Space Battleship Tiramisu ) drawing the art. Ukyō Kodachi ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapters 1-51) is credited as advisor.

The manga is set during U.C.0087, during the three-way conflict between AEUG, Titans, and Axis, and centers on a new mobile suit named "Wearwolf."

Writer Satoshi Miyakawa and artist Kei Itō launched the Space Battleship Tiramisu manga in Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in October 2015, and ended it in February 2020. Shinchosha published the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume in April 2020.

The manga inspired a 13-episode anime series that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . A second season titled Space Battleship Tiramisu Zwei premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll again streamed the series with subtitles, and Funimation streamed a dubbed version as it aired in Japan. Funimation released the two seasons on home video.

