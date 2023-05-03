×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 17-23

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Minecraft Legends debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: April 17-23

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Minecraft Legends Microsoft Japan April 19 13,490 13,490
2 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 7,658 392,645
3 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 7,527 4,998,901
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 7,416 5,250,971
5 NSw Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection CAPCOM April 14 6,342 58,717
6 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 6,039 3,991,533
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,838 3,112,005
8 NSw Cuphead SuperDeluxe Games April 20 4,085 4,085
9 PS4 Resident Evil 4 (remake) CAPCOM March 24 3,860 124,496
10 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 3,789 1,060,179
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,745 5,169,086
12 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price Sega November 17 2,875 55,536
13 NSw Akiba's Trip 2 Director's Cut Acquire April 20 2,862 2,862
14 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,741 1,214,095
15 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,582 2,163,849
16 PS5 Resident Evil 4 (remake) CAPCOM March 24 2,460 123,680
17 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,153 3,377,826
18 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,050 7,457,842
19 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 1,875 2,857,701
20 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 1,752 1,111,595

Source: Famitsu

