News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 17-23
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Minecraft Legends debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: April 17-23
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Minecraft Legends
|Microsoft Japan
|April 19
|13,490
|13,490
|2
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|7,658
|392,645
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|7,527
|4,998,901
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|7,416
|5,250,971
|5
|NSw
|Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection
|CAPCOM
|April 14
|6,342
|58,717
|6
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|6,039
|3,991,533
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,838
|3,112,005
|8
|NSw
|Cuphead
|SuperDeluxe Games
|April 20
|4,085
|4,085
|9
|PS4
|Resident Evil 4 (remake)
|CAPCOM
|March 24
|3,860
|124,496
|10
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|3,789
|1,060,179
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,745
|5,169,086
|12
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price
|Sega
|November 17
|2,875
|55,536
|13
|NSw
|Akiba's Trip 2 Director's Cut
|Acquire
|April 20
|2,862
|2,862
|14
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,741
|1,214,095
|15
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,582
|2,163,849
|16
|PS5
|Resident Evil 4 (remake)
|CAPCOM
|March 24
|2,460
|123,680
|17
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,153
|3,377,826
|18
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,050
|7,457,842
|19
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|1,875
|2,857,701
|20
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|1,752
|1,111,595
Source: Famitsu