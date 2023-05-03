×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 17-23

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc earned 6.4% rating


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 23 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.0
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Fuji TV April 23 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
6.4
Detective Conan NTV April 22 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 23 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.5
MIX Season 2 NTV April 22 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.7
One Piece Fuji TV April 23 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.4
Doraemon TV Asahi April 22 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.1
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi April 23 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E April 22 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
2.1
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E April 22 (Sat) 9:00 20 min.
2.0

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

