Keiku Hagiwara Launches New Romance Suspense Manga on June 1

The June issue of Kodansha 's Be-Love magazine revealed on Monday that Keiku Hagiwara will launch a new manga titled Kimi ga Daredemo Aishiteru (You'd Fall in Love With Anyone) in the magazine's next issue on June 1. The magazine teases the manga with the text "The girlfriend he was so proud of was a demon. A twisted romance suspense of love and betrayal begins with a dating app."

© Keiku Hagiwara, Kodansha

Hagiwara launched the Will You Still Pledge Me Your Faithful Love? ( Soredemo Ai wo Chikaimasu ka? ) manga on Amutus Corporation's Mecha Comic website in June 2019, and ended it in July 2022. Futabasha published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in August 2022. Coolmic is releasing the manga in English.

The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered on TV Asahi in October 2021.