Zero Akabane's Magical Girl Incident Manga Enters Climax

Manga about salaryman who transforms into magical girl launched in 2021

The June issue of'smagazine announced on Tuesday that'smanga will enter its climax in the magazine's next issue in June.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

As a little boy, Sakura Hiromi once dreamed he could be a hero. Now…he's simply your everyday office worker, toiling away for the sake of his company. Though he longs for his childhood dream, it seems so far out of reach—until he decides to step up and save a child one fateful day. Suddenly, fantasies become reality as Hiromi finds himself transformed into…a magical girl?!

Yen Press will publish the manga's first volume in English on May 23, and the second volume on September 19.

The manga launched in Young Ace magazine in April 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2021, and the second volume in September 2022.



