Azuki Adds 9 New Media Do, MediBang! Manga This Month

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Arte, Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga, Granny Girl Hinata-chan, more to be added

arte
© Kei Ohkubo, Tokuma Shoten, Media Do
KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced on Thursday that it will add nine manga titles to the service this month as part of its deal with Media Do International, Inc. and MediBang!. The titles include:

Azuki's deal with Media Do and MediBang! will see it add 150 titles from the companies to the service over time, with new titles available each month.

Source: Press release

