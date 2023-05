Azuki Adds 9 New Media Do, MediBang! Manga This Month

© Kei Ohkubo, Tokuma Shoten, Media Do

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service announced on Thursday that it will add nine manga titles to the service this month as part of its deal withInternational, Inc. and!. The titles include:

Azuki 's deal with Media Do and MediBang ! will see it add 150 titles from the companies to the service over time, with new titles available each month.

Source: Press release