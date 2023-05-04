News
Azuki Adds 9 New Media Do, MediBang! Manga This Month
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Arte, Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga, Granny Girl Hinata-chan, more to be added
KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced on Thursday that it will add nine manga titles to the service this month as part of its deal with Media Do International, Inc. and MediBang!. The titles include:
- Kei Ohkubo's Arte
- Una Megurogawa's Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga
- Asa Kuwayoshi's Granny Girl Hinata-chan
- Taka Nanai's Masuda's Got a Hold on Shibata
- Hero Changpan's Float City
- Kisugae's Lily Marble
- VB's Patricia
- NANIN's Warm Coffee
- FLY's EQUITES
Azuki's deal with Media Do and MediBang! will see it add 150 titles from the companies to the service over time, with new titles available each month.
Source: Press release