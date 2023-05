Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2 Airs Recap Episode on May 14

Episode recaps events of episodes 1-5 of season 2

The official website for theanime revealed on Thursday that the anime's second season will air a recap special on May 14 instead of its sixth episode (the 18th overall episode of the series). The recap episode will look back on the events of the first five episodes of the second season (episodes 13-17 overall of the series). The fifth episode is airing this Sunday as scheduled.

The second season premiered in Japan on April 9 on MBS , TBS , and 26 of their affiliate stations at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. EDT).

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in October 2022 on MBS and TBS , and aired on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and started streaming the anime's English dub on February 5. The first season aired a recap compilation special on November 13, delaying the seventh episode's broadcast.

The anime announced on February 21 that Yume Miyamoto will return in the role of Nika Nanaura in the anime's second part, after going on a brief hiatus due to poor health.

Hiroshi Kobayashi ( Kimi no Iru Machi , Kiznaiver , Spriggan ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks /Sunrise, with Ryo Ando ( Interviews with Monster Girls , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) as co-director. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Princess Principal , Sk8 the Infinity ) is credited for series composition and as scriptwriter. Mogumo is credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira , Juro Toida, and Hirotoshi Takaya are drawing those character designs for animation. Takashi Ohmama ( Castle Town Dandelion , Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS ) is composing the music. The anime's mechanical designers include JNTHED , Kanetake Ebikawa , Wataru Inada , Ippei Gyōbu , Kenji Teraoka , and Takayuki Yanase .

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury - Prologue , the prequel episode for the show, debuted on the Gundam.info YouTube channel outside of Japan on September 1. The prequel anime also debuted on streaming services in Japan on September 4, and later aired on MBS and TBS on September 25.

The anime's official website published an English translation of Ichiro Okouchi 's "Cradle Planet" prequel short story for the anime on November 10. The story is told from the point of view of the Gundam Aerial, and is also the basis of the lyrics for YOASOBI 's opening theme song "Shukufuku" (The Blessing) for the anime. The anime's Japanese website published the short story on October 2.

