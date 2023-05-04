Nihon o Tsukutta Otoko: Shibusawa Eiichi Aoki Hibi Manga Ends in 3 Chapters (Updated)

Manga about industrialist Shibusawa Eiichi launched in 2020

© Yasushi Hoshino, Akita Shoten

This year's 10th issue of'smagazine revealed on April 25 that's(The Man Who Made Japan: Shibusawa Eiichi's Green Days) manga will end in three chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in the magazine's 14th issue on June 20.

Hoshino launched the manga in Young Champion in June 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on April 20.

The manga centers on Shibusawa Eiichi, an industrialist known as the "father of Japanese capitalism," as a young man. Shibusawa lived through the Bakumatsu and Meiji periods and is credited with guiding Japan into its modern state.

Hoshino's original manga inspired the Gambler Densetsu Tetsuya television anime in 2000. His other manga include Egawa to Nishimoto (Egawa and Nishimoto) and an adaptation of Agatha Christie 's The Pale Horse novel.



Update: Clarified end date information.