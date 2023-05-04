Takuma Morishige's Tonari no Seki-kun Junior Manga Ends

© Takuma Morishige, Kadokawa

The June issue of'smagazine published the 31st and final chapter of's(My Neighbor Seki-kun Junior) manga on Tuesday.

Morishige launched the manga in Monthly Comic Flapper in July 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in June 2022, and it will publish the manga's third volume on June 22.

The manga is about Yokoi, the character from the original manga, who is now a mother. She faces the everyday challenge of finding different ways to play with her unique 2-year old son, who looks just like Seki-kun.

Morishige began My Neighbor Seki in Comic Flapper in October 2010, and Vertical Comics is publishing the manga in North America. The 10th compiled book volume shipped in Japan in March 2017, and Vertical's English-language release of the same volume shipped in January 2018. The manga was nominated in the 5th Manga Taisho Awards in 2012.

The original manga revolves around a girl named Yokoi who sits next to a boy only known as “Seki-kun.” During class, Seki-kun continues to not pay attention and instead creates amazingly thorough little distractions, such as a detailed golf course with the course's hole being a dent in his desk, or an entire dramatic war being played out by paper shogi pieces.

Morishige published a new chapter for the main My Neighbor Seki series in April 2018.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation in 2014, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video. The manga also inspired a live-action show.

Morishige launched the Voiradi: Boku no Suki na Personality ( Voice Radio: My Beloved Personality ) manga in Comic Flapper in June 2017 and ended it in October 2018.

Source: Monthly Comic Flapper June issue



