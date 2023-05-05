Shōgo Aoki Launches Zero Zero One Manga on June 6

The June issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine announced on Saturday that Shōgo Aoki will launch a new manga titled Zero Zero One (right in image below) in the magazine's next issue on June 6.

The track-and-field manga's story centers on a young boy, who is poorly treated by all the school's sports clubs. He then meets a beautiful and hot-blooded teacher, and he gets fascinated by the world of the 100-meter sprint.

Aoki launched the latest manga adaptation of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana ( Goblin Slayer Gaiden 2: Tsubanari no Daikatana ) serialized novel in Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in August 2019. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2020, and will release the sixth volume on May 25. Yen Press licensed the manga and will publish its fifth volume in English on October 17.