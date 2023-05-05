That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Stage Play Reveals Visual, Cast

Stage play runs in Osaka, Tokyo in August

The official website for the stage play of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) light novel series revealed a new visual and the cast for the stage play on Friday. The franchise 's official website announced the stage play on February 19.

© 伏瀬・川上泰樹・講談社/舞台『転生したらスライムだった件』製作委員会

The cast includes:

≠ME idol group member Hana Ogi as Rimuru Tempest



© 伏瀬・川上泰樹・講談社/舞台『転生したらスライムだった件』製作委員会

Hiroki Nakada as Benimaru



© 伏瀬・川上泰樹・講談社/舞台『転生したらスライムだった件』製作委員会

Ryō Kitamura as Sōei



© 伏瀬・川上泰樹・講談社/舞台『転生したらスライムだった件』製作委員会

Yō Kikkawa as Shion



© 伏瀬・川上泰樹・講談社/舞台『転生したらスライムだった件』製作委員会

Ayana Shinozaki as Shuna



© 伏瀬・川上泰樹・講談社/舞台『転生したらスライムだった件』製作委員会

Takashi Hagino as Hakuro



© 伏瀬・川上泰樹・講談社/舞台『転生したらスライムだった件』製作委員会

Mahiro Sugisaki as Gobta



© 伏瀬・川上泰樹・講談社/舞台『転生したらスライムだった件』製作委員会

Kōji Kominami as Ranga



© 伏瀬・川上泰樹・講談社/舞台『転生したらスライムだった件』製作委員会

Kanon Nanaki as Shizu



© 伏瀬・川上泰樹・講談社/舞台『転生したらスライムだった件』製作委員会

Yuya Miyashita as Geld



© 伏瀬・川上泰樹・講談社/舞台『転生したらスライムだった件』製作委員会

Gaku Mitsuda as Gabiru



© 伏瀬・川上泰樹・講談社/舞台『転生したらスライムだった件』製作委員会

Megumi Toyoguchi reprises her Great Sage role from the anime. The play will portray Slime in various ways, including with balloons by veteran street performer Tarō Fūsen.

The stage play will run at the Mielparque Hall in Osaka on August 3 to 5, and at the Nippon Seinen-kan Hall in Tokyo on August 11 to 14. Naohiro Ise is directing and scripting the play.

© Fuse, Mitz Vah, Micro Magazine, Yen Press

Fuse

Fuse

Fuse

serialized the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views.began publishing the series in print in 2014. The novels entered their final arc in the 18th volume in March 2021.also previously announced that he is considering writing side stories (spinoffs) after the current series is complete.is planning to end the series by its 22nd volume. publishes the novel series in English.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of the light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise that year.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the second part. Funimation also streamed an English dub .

The franchise 's latest film titled Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken : Guren no Kizuna (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds) premiered in Japan in November 2022.

The franchise also announced in February a three-episode original anime titled Koriusu no Yume (Coleus's Dream), which will debut this fall.