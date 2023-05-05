Yōko Nemu's Kocchi Muite yo Mukai-kun Manga Listed with Live-Action Show

Manga about 35-year-old office worker without girlfriend for 10 years launched in 2020

Kocchi Muite yo Mukai-kun

Turn to Me Mukai-kun

TheBooks retail site's listing for this year's June issue of'smagazine is listing that's) manga will get a live-action television series adaptation on thechannel. The magazine ships on Monday.

The manga is about a 35-year-old office employee named Mukai-kun, who has been single for 10 years now, and still has a lingering attachment to his last ex-girlfriend, Miwako. At work, Mukai-kun starts to notice Nakatani-san, a temporary employee. Caught between an old flame he cannot let go, and a new encounter, Mukai-kun starts his "spot the difference" love game.

Nemu launched the manga in Feel Young magazine in June 2020. Shodensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2021, and it will publish the fifth volume on Monday.

Nemu's Gozen 3-ji no Muhōchitai (3 a.m. Dangerous Zone) manga also received a live-action television series adaptation in 2013. The manga launched in Feel Young magazine in 2008, and Shodensha published three compiled book volumes.

Nemu launched The Delinquent Housewife! ( Futsutsu na Yome Desu ga! ) manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth and final volume in January 2017. Vertical licensed the manga, and published the first volume in English in September 2018. Vertical released the manga's fourth and final volume in March 2019.

